Dr. Jeffrey Schiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Schiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Schiff, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Schiff works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Winthrop Hospital Dialysis Center At Bethpage530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 535-1900
-
2
Mary Mattheos Physician PC350 W Montauk Hwy, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (516) 535-1900
-
3
Nassau Suffolk Internal Medcn618 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (516) 535-1900
-
4
NYU Langone Urology Associates - Long Island1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML6, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 535-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schiff?
I can not say enough nice things about Dr Schiff and his entire staff. In January I had a Transurethral resection of the prostate done and it was my first surgery ever. I put it off for a year because I was nervous, not anything else, Dr Schiff assured me It was a serious but simple procedure and I had nothing to worry about. He was correct, in at 6 AM and out by 11 AM and I wish I had done it two years earlier. I am sleeping through the night for the first time in years without having to get up and pee. His staff was spot on from the office visit right up to post-op. Dennis T Kropp
About Dr. Jeffrey Schiff, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568668937
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiff works at
Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schiff speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.