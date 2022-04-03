Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Scheib, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.