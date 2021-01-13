Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sawyer, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



Dr. Sawyer works at CONNECTICUT EAR NOSE & THROAT in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.