Dr. Jeffrey Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sawyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sawyer, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Dr. Sawyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat300 Hebron Ave Ste 202, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 659-2759
-
2
Connecticut Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC2800 Tamarack Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 659-2759
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawyer?
Very thorough, kind, leaves time for your questions, respectful.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sawyer, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1255327938
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- New England Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawyer works at
Dr. Sawyer has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.