Dr. Jeffrey Saver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Saver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Saver works at
Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 730-1709
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Saver, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1356369730
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Children's Hospital|Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan|University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurology
