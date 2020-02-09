Dr. Jeffrey Satinover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satinover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Satinover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Satinover, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Satinover works at
Locations
1
Sterling Institute for Neuropsychiatry and Behavior Medicine7 KENOSIA AVE, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (475) 329-2686
2
Danbury Office84 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-0400
3
Sterling Institute for Neuropsychiatry and Behavior Medicine100 Mill Plain Rd Fl 3, Danbury, CT 06811 Directions (203) 546-3414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff is wonderful and always greet me with a warm welcome and a smile. Dr. Satinover and Terry Pizzo are very intelligent, dedicated and kind. They have both helped me tremendously, I can't thank them enough
About Dr. Jeffrey Satinover, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1770611717
Education & Certifications
- Yale Child Study Center
- Yale-Greenwich Hosp
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satinover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satinover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satinover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satinover works at
Dr. Satinover has seen patients for Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satinover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Satinover speaks French and German.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Satinover. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satinover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satinover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satinover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.