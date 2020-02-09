See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Jeffrey Satinover, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
3 (54)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Satinover, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

Dr. Satinover works at Sterling Institute for Neuropsychiatry and Behavior Medicine in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), Phobia and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sterling Institute for Neuropsychiatry and Behavior Medicine
    7 KENOSIA AVE, Danbury, CT 06810 (475) 329-2686
    Danbury Office
    84 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 (203) 792-0400
    Sterling Institute for Neuropsychiatry and Behavior Medicine
    100 Mill Plain Rd Fl 3, Danbury, CT 06811 (203) 546-3414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Phobia
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 09, 2020
    The entire staff is wonderful and always greet me with a warm welcome and a smile. Dr. Satinover and Terry Pizzo are very intelligent, dedicated and kind. They have both helped me tremendously, I can't thank them enough
    Tabatha Harvey — Feb 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Satinover, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Satinover, MD

    Pediatric Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French and German
    NPI Number
    1770611717
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Yale Child Study Center
    Internship
    Yale-Greenwich Hosp
    Medical Education
    U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    Psychiatry
