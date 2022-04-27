Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sanwick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sanwick works at Prescott Urology, Ltd in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Lithotripsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.