Dr. Jeffrey Sanwick, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sanwick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Prescott Urocenter811 Ainsworth Dr Ste 101, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-2700
Bmg Arizona East350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 3262 N Windsong Dr Ste B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 771-5282
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-5282
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Jeff is great but front office & office manager is terrible!
About Dr. Jeffrey Sanwick, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Urology
