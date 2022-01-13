Dr. Jeffrey Sanfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sanfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sanfield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
Arbor Medical Group G5333 McAuley Dr Rm 5115, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would give Dr. Sanfield 10 stars if I could. I’ve never met a better doctor who listens and gives of his time tirelessly. I feel as if we are partners in my treatment and as a result my health has improved tremendously since I’ve been under his care. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Jeffrey Sanfield, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336207653
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanfield.
