Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (60)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Sandler works at Scripps Health in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey A Sandler MD A P C
    4060 4th Ave Ste 508, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 497-6188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Coronado Hospital
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Mar 17, 2022
    Dr. Sandler is an excellent physician. He’s kind, funny and I know I am in good hands. I highly recommend him to everyone.
    — Mar 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Sandler, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1740270313
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Natl Inst Hlth
    Residency
    • Los Angeles Co Harbor Genl
    Internship
    • U Calif San Diego Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandler works at Scripps Health in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sandler’s profile.

    Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

