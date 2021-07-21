See All General Surgeons in New Milford, CT
Dr. Jeffrey Sanderson, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sanderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Sanderson works at JEFFREY SANDERSON MD in New Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jeffrey R Sanderson MD
    4 Park Lane Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 354-2241
    New Milford Hospital
    21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 354-2241
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 21, 2021
    Dr. Sanderson saved my father's life after preforming surgery for a ruptured aortic aneurysm. My father was 80 years old and this type of condition has a very low survival rate. This gifted surgeon gave my Dad another 10 years of life for which we will forever be grateful.
    Raymond T Connors Sr — Jul 21, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Sanderson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336241363
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Sanderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanderson works at JEFFREY SANDERSON MD in New Milford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Sanderson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

