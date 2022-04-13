Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sanders, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Goodall Witcher Hospital and Hill Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sanders works at Ascension Medical Group Urology Clinic in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.