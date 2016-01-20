Dr. Sams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Sams, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Sams, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Jeffrey S Sams MD150 Taylor Station Rd Ste 290, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 235-2326
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I felt comfortable talking with him about my health questions were answered well for reassurance I saws satisfied leaving my appt
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sams has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sams.
