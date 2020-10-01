Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Salizzoni, MD is a Pulmonologist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Salizzoni works at MDVIP - Teaneck, New Jersey in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.