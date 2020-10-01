See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Salizzoni, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Salizzoni, MD is a Pulmonologist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Salizzoni works at MDVIP - Teaneck, New Jersey in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Aspen Medical Associates
    1 DEGRAW AVE, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 928-0200
    Northern NJ Center for sleep Medicine at Holy Name
    725 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-7260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2020
    Loved him. Met when I was in HNH and Care One. Kind, informative and caring.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Salizzoni, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1679655906
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj University Hospital
    • Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
    • Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
    • Rutgers University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Salizzoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salizzoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salizzoni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salizzoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salizzoni works at MDVIP - Teaneck, New Jersey in Teaneck, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Salizzoni’s profile.

    Dr. Salizzoni has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salizzoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Salizzoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salizzoni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salizzoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salizzoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

