Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sager, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lompoc, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Sager works at Lompoc Health in Lompoc, CA with other offices in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.