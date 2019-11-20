Dr. Jeffrey Sack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sack, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sack works at
Locations
Centre for Cardiology5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 260, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 269-6596
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent from the first phone call I made, they got me right in and were more comprehensive than any cardiologist I have ever seen. I have complete trust in their office as they pride themselves on patient customer service and would highly recommend their office to anyone!
About Dr. Jeffrey Sack, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, German and Hebrew
- 1316923147
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- University Of Pittsburgh
- St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center - New Jersey
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sack works at
Dr. Sack speaks German and Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sack.
