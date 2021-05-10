Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Sabin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Sabin works at Precision Orthopedics, P.C. in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.