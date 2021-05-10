Dr. Jeffrey Sabin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Sabin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sabin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Sabin works at
Locations
Precision Orthopedics PC255 Union Blvd Ste 360, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 963-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor
About Dr. Jeffrey Sabin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356338644
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabin works at
Dr. Sabin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabin.
