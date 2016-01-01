Dr. Jeffrey Saavedra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saavedra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Saavedra, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Saavedra, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1867 E Fir Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 325-5809
-
2
Advanced Medical Imaging6297 N FRESNO ST, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 447-4000
-
3
Clovis Community Medical Center2755 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 324-4000
-
4
Fresno Heart Hospital LLC15 E Audubon Dr, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 325-5809
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Saavedra, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ca Pacific M C Pacific
- Dartmouth College
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saavedra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saavedra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saavedra has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saavedra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Saavedra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saavedra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saavedra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saavedra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.