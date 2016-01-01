Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ryu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.



Dr. Ryu works at Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.