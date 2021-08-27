See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Newark, DE
Dr. Jeffrey Russell, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Russell, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Russell works at Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine, PA in Newark, DE with other offices in Milford, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newark Office
    4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 111, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 738-4600
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine, PA
    556 S DuPont Blvd Ste H, Milford, DE 19963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 424-6645
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Ovary Tissue Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Russell, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Emory Univ Atlanta & Astil Hosp
    • Emory U Sch Med & Affil Hosps
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

