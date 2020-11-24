See All Allergists & Immunologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Jeffrey Rumbyrt, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rumbyrt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Med and is affiliated with St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Rumbyrt works at Denver Allergy & Asthma Associates in Denver, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO, Golden, CO and Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Valley Asthma & Allergy Clinics PC
    12000 Pecos St Ste 250, Denver, CO 80234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 234-1067
  2. 2
    Denver Allergy & Asthma Associates- Arvada
    9950 W 80th Ave Ste 14, Arvada, CO 80005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 234-1067
  3. 3
    Boulder Valley Asthma Allergy Clinics PC
    1746 Cole Blvd Ste 320, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 234-1067
  4. 4
    SE Office
    8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 320C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 234-1067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Urticaria Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rumbyrt, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295735694
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Jewish Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda U MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Rumbyrt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumbyrt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rumbyrt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rumbyrt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumbyrt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumbyrt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumbyrt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumbyrt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

