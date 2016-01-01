Dr. Jeffrey Rumbaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rumbaugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rumbaugh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Rumbaugh works at
Locations
Pathway Neurology4907 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 608-4840Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Rumbaugh, MD
- Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1528093705
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rumbaugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rumbaugh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rumbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rumbaugh works at
Dr. Rumbaugh speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumbaugh.
