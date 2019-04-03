Overview

Dr. J Ruegemer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Ruegemer works at Infini Health in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.