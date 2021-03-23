Dr. Jeffrey Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rubinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rubinstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
1
Exempla Rocky Mountain Cardiovascular Associates - ELMC3655 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 201, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 603-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Rocky Mountain Cardiovascular Associates355 Union Blvd Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 603-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Heart Institute of Colorado1960 N Ogden St Ste 110, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 318-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubinstein has always shown the highest level of expertise, patience and empathy. He has spent ample time answering ALL my questions and making certain I was comfortable with every aspect of my treatment plan! He empowers patients in their health choices!
About Dr. Jeffrey Rubinstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417953399
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Boston City Hospital
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
