Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rubinstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Rubinstein works at SCL Health Heart & Vascular Institute in Wheat Ridge, CO with other offices in Lakewood, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.