Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Rubin works at RUBIN JEFFREY S MD OFFICE in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.