Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
- 1 4 E 89th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 534-4723
He really is the best. He helped my family cope with someone suffering from bipolar
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
