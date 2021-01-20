Dr. Jeffrey Rothfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rothfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rothfeld, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rothfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Bradenton Cardiology Center316 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2277
-
2
Bradenton Cardiology Center8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 210, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 748-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothfeld?
Dr Rothfeld is the best. He has been so thorough with my 88 year old daddy over the last two years with his congestive heart failure. Dr Rothfeld is kind and always explains each procedure with us and his staff are so quick to respond and so understanding. Thank you all for taking such great care of my daddy.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rothfeld, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811973001
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothfeld works at
Dr. Rothfeld has seen patients for Hypertension, Sinus Bradycardia and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rothfeld speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.