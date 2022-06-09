Dr. Jeffrey Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Roth, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Roth, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Roth works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Atlanta ENT & Allergy766 Walther Rd Ste 300, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 237-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Northside Family Medicine of Johns Creek4385 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 250, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 623-1608Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roth?
I always feel rushed and no time to ask questions or get answers.
About Dr. Jeffrey Roth, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417945320
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Williams College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roth speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.