Dr. Jeffrey Ross, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Ross, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Jeffrey Ross Dpm6624 Fannin St Ste 2450, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 332-3338
- 2 7200 Cambridge St Ste 6B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-5700
- 3 2525b Holly Hall St, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 798-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Ross, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1659395069
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
