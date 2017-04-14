See All Neurologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfeld, MD

Neurology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfeld, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at University Neurology Associates in Fresno, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Anterior Horn Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Neurology Associates
    2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 264-9100
  2. 2
    Loma Linda University Neurology
    11370 Anderson St Ste B100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfeld, MD

    • Neurology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811912348
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Md Med Sys
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • Neurology
