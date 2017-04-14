Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfeld, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenfeld works at University Neurology Associates in Fresno, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Anterior Horn Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.