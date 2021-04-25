Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Rosenberg, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 3, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (732) 388-7300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Excellent. Had a full physical and covered everything from my medications , asked about all aspects of my health: dermatology, vision, dental, mental state, recent surgery, weight loss. Recent health changes , my parents cause of death. I walked out of my appointment pleased . ??
About Dr. Jeffrey Rosenberg, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235103870
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.