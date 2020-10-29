Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty16303 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Office and Dr.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Russian and Spanish
- 1245226414
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- New York University Medical Center-Trish Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
