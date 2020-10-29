Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Rosen works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.