Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine New York, NY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Park2699 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 897-1363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lake Mary Office766 N Sun Dr Ste 4000, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 834-1556
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosen did my right knee 10 years ago and my left knee Oct 17, 2022. Recovery this time is easier than last time. Dr Rosen told me how the surgery had changed in 10 years, which makes recovery easier. This week I started outpatient physical therapy. My therapist asked me who my surgeon was and when I told him Dr Rosen he grinned and told me that Dr Rosen is the best! I already knew that. If you are considering knee surgery do yourself a favor and go see Dr Jeffrey Rosen at Orlando Orthopedic. He and his team take really good care of his patients.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1063483980
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine New York, NY
- University Of Maryland
