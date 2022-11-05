Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine New York, NY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rosen works at Champaign Dental Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Hip Pointer Injuries and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.