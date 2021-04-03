See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jeffrey Roh, MD

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Roh, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.

Dr. Roh works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Swedish Neuroscience Institute
    Swedish Neuroscience Institute
550 17th Ave Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 320-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Swedish Cherry Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Bone Trauma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 03, 2021
    Dr. Roh save my life, I am very grateful for him in the care I received. I highly recommend Dr. Roh to anyone with back problems. I had developed a septic Infection and without him I would not be here. I can’t thank him enough for saving my life!!!!! If you like great bedside manner this is your guy! Cauline Simmonds
    Cauline Simmonds — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Roh, MD

    Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English, Korean
    1346284486
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital For Special Surgery | New York Presbyterian Cornell Medical Center
    Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
    Medical College of Wisconsin
    University of Washington
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Roh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roh works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Roh’s profile.

    Dr. Roh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Roh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

