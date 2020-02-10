Dr. Jeffrey Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rogers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Utah Womens Health Center PC295 S 1470 E Ste 200, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-1662
-
2
Dixie Regional Medical Center1380 E Medical Center Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-1662
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
A friend recommended Dr. Rogers. He is an excellent doctor and I highly recommend him for Laparoscopically assisted hysterectomy. I healed quickly and followed his instructions to have a full 6 week recovery. I am in my first 2.5 weeks recovery and feel better than I’ve felt in many years. He is very knowledgeable and answered all my questions. I trusted him to make all needed decisions while I was in surgery and afterward.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rogers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1588664312
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.