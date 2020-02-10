Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rogers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Rogers works at Southern Utah Womens Health Center PC in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.