Dr. Jeffrey Rodnick, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Rodnick, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.
Locations
Salinas Radiation Oncology Medical Center Inc.1069 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (805) 434-1859
Cabrillo Radiation Oncology Center2900 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-5191
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ventura County Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972595882
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|UC Irvine Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine and Radiation Oncology
Dr. Rodnick speaks Spanish.
