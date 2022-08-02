Dr. Jeffrey Rockmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rockmore, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rockmore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Rockmore works at
Locations
The Plastic Surgery Group455 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 438-0505Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Rockmore Plastic Surgery15 Old Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 328-3330Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an abdomen procedure by Dr Rockmore in November. Dr Rockmore and his staff were very professional and responsive to questions and post recovery care. The recovery wasn’t easy,, but Dr Rockmore and staff made it much easier to get through. I’m so happy I went with a friends recommendation. The results are better than expected.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rockmore, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104899632
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rockmore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rockmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rockmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rockmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rockmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.