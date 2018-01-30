Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.
CorrectVision Laser Institute3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 442-1133
CorrectVision Laser Institute1 SW 129th Ave Ste 209, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 442-1133
Oculofacial Institute2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 201, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 442-1133
My 1 year old had successful corneal transplant at Doheney in 1986. We moved to London in 1990 and her follow up care via Great Ormand Street Hospital confirmed that she had received successful treatment because the surgeon, Dr. Robin and his team, the facilities and the intensive family after care made the whole ordeal be successful. Now 33, my daughter has near normal vision from her eye which was totally blinded by disease. Dr Robin was my saviour.
About Dr. Jeffrey Robin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- Lsu Eye Center New Orleans
- Georgetown University
- Harbor Genl UCLA Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Penn State Univ
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Robin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robin has seen patients for Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robin speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Robin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robin.
