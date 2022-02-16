Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Robertson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Robertson works at Oak Cliff Ophthalmology, PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.