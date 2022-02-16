Dr. Jeffrey Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Robertson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Robertson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Robertson works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Cliff Ophthalmology, PA1114 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 416-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robertson?
Dr. Robertson is very caring, listens to my concerns, and explains everything clearly. He also made suggestions about my care which cured my complaint! I recommend him without hesitation!
About Dr. Jeffrey Robertson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1841386570
Education & Certifications
- Callahan Eye Fdn Hosp/U AL-Birmingham
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson works at
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.