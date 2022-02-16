See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Robertson, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (44)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Robertson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Robertson works at Oak Cliff Ophthalmology, PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Cliff Ophthalmology, PA
    1114 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 416-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 16, 2022
    Dr. Robertson is very caring, listens to my concerns, and explains everything clearly. He also made suggestions about my care which cured my complaint! I recommend him without hesitation!
    Rose Hamilton — Feb 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Robertson, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Robertson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841386570
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Callahan Eye Fdn Hosp/U AL-Birmingham
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robertson works at Oak Cliff Ophthalmology, PA in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Robertson’s profile.

    Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

