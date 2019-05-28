Dr. Riopelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 5401 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 204312, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 275-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a J-Plasma face lift procedure performed by doctor Riopelle. He is kind, gentle, thorough and detailed. I got a great result. I don't look like I had any work done. I just look 10 years younger. I highly recommend the procedure. THANK YOU doctor. You did a fabulous job! L.W.
About Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riopelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riopelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riopelle speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Riopelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riopelle.
