Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rinkoff, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rinkoff works at Retina Care Center in Medford, OR with other offices in Mount Shasta, CA and Grants Pass, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Cysts and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.