Dr. Jeffrey Rinkoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rinkoff, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Retina Care Center748 State St, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 842-2020
Retina Care Center110 Chestnut St, Mount Shasta, CA 96067 Directions (530) 926-0606
Retina Care Center1236 NE 7th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526 Directions (541) 842-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding eye and retina Doctor
About Dr. Jeffrey Rinkoff, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1811962400
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Baylor College Affil Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital
- Baylor University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rinkoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinkoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinkoff has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Cysts and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinkoff.
