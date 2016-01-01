Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Riggs, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Riggs works at Aspen Dental in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.