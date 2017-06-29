Dr. Ries has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Ries, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ries, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ries works at
Locations
Jeffrey D Ries D O A Professional Corp.1310 San Bernardino Rd Ste 101, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 579-0779
- 2 1317 W Foothill Blvd Ste 140, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
This was the only doctor in several years I saw who suggested my horrible pain and degeneration might be a connective tissue disorder. Too bad others missed it for decades, so damage was already done. But he told me everything he understood about it and where to find support and more information, though it cannot be cured.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ries, DO
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1780647735
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ries accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ries works at
Dr. Ries has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ries. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.