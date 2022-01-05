Dr. Jeffrey Rieder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rieder, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rieder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Locations
Coastal Cardiology P.A.1033 Saint Andrews Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 723-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reider was my cardiologist in the late 1990s to the mid 2000s. He was a wonderful doctor, competent, professional and personable. When few other doctors permitted it, he allowed me to communicate with him by email in between appointments. He seemed to take a genuine interest in me. If I were still in Charleston, he would still be my doctor. If he wants to get in touch, my email is clement.don@gmail.com or he could text me at 330-234-3292. I’d love to hear from him. Don Clement
About Dr. Jeffrey Rieder, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1255397519
Education & Certifications
- Med U So Carolina
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rieder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rieder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rieder has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rieder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.