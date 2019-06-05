See All Plastic Surgeons in Saratoga Springs, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (63)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Ridha works at Jeffrey R. Ridha M.D., P.C. in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey R. Ridha M.D., P.C.
    72 Railroad Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 306-5466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Acne
Adult Acne
Age Spots

Acne
Adult Acne
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birth Defects
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cleft Lip and Palate
Dermabrasion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Lipomas
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Rosacea
Scars
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Skin Laxity
Skin Resurfacing
Sun-Damaged Skin
Tendon Injuries
Third-Degree Burns
Wrinkles
Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 63 ratings
Patient Ratings (63)
5 Star
(49)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(14)
Jun 05, 2019
Dr. Ridha and his entire staff are amazing!!
Nelli in Albany — Jun 05, 2019
About Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396927737
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Long Island Plastic Surgical Group/Nassau University Medical Center.
Residency
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Internship
  • Mount Sinai Sch Med
Medical Education
  • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • KENT STATE
