Dr. Jeffrey Richardson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Richardson, MD is a Dermatologist in Elizabethtown, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
-
1
DermSpecialists - Elizabethtown2333 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 737-4503
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I have been seeing Dr. Richardson and his staff for many years. The staff is always friendly and welcoming. Dr. Richardson is an expert about skin health and cosmetics.
About Dr. Jeffrey Richardson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1548261977
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville
- Dermatology
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Impetigo, and more.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
