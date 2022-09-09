See All Dermatologists in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Jeffrey Richardson, MD

Dermatology
5 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Richardson, MD is a Dermatologist in Elizabethtown, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville

Dr. Richardson works at DermSpecialists - Elizabethtown in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DermSpecialists - Elizabethtown
    2333 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 737-4503

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Impetigo

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 09, 2022
    My family and I have been seeing Dr. Richardson and his staff for many years. The staff is always friendly and welcoming. Dr. Richardson is an expert about skin health and cosmetics.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Richardson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548261977
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Louisville
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
