Dr. Jeffrey Rich, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Rich works at Advanced Neuro Spine Institute, Aventura, FL, Fort Lauderdale, FL in Miami, FL with other offices in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.