Dr. Jeffrey Retig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Retig works at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.