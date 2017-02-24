Dr. Jeffrey Reisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Reisman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Reisman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Morristown Ophthalmology Associates, PA131 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-1113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Morristown Medical Center
I had Lasik done by Dr. Reisman. The procedure itself was quick, I experienced some discomfort that night but the following morning I was able to see 20/20. I would highly recommend Dr. Reisman!
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003843178
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- Umdnj-Nj Med Sch, Newark
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Reisman has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reisman speaks Spanish.
