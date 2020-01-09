Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Reid, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



Dr. Reid works at PRIMARY CARE GROUP OF WEST GA in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.