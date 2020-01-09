Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Reid, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Reid works at
West Georgia Lung and Sleep, LLC100 Professional Pl Ste 204, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 838-5864
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Higgins General Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Reid and his staff are outstanding. Polite and professional they are also personable and make you feel like family.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1639104748
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.