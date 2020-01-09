See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Carrollton, GA
Dr. Jeffrey Reid, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Reid, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.

Dr. Reid works at PRIMARY CARE GROUP OF WEST GA in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Georgia Lung and Sleep, LLC
    100 Professional Pl Ste 204, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 838-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Higgins General Hospital
  • Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
  • Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Reid, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639104748
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reid works at PRIMARY CARE GROUP OF WEST GA in Carrollton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Reid’s profile.

    Dr. Reid has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

