Dr. Jeffrey Rehm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rehm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rehm, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Rehm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fredericksburg Id Consultants521 PARK HILL DR, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 899-1615
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehm?
Best and most friendly and knowledgeable Doctor I have ever been to.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rehm, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1548259823
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehm works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.