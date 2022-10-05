Dr. Jeffrey Rebman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rebman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rebman, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University|VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Rebman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of Richmond1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 2100, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6293
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rebman?
I had an emergency room visit over a kidney stone and it so happened that the emergency room team was not one of my listed insurance providers. However they quickly noted Dr. Rebman was a great option. His team fit me in the day after I was released from the hospital and I was scheduled for my procedure in short order. Dr. Rebman and his team was outstanding and even understood how my insurance worked and saved me plenty of headaches. For a team that cares and gets the job done go with Dr. Rebman!
About Dr. Jeffrey Rebman, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1053315077
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia|Med College Of Virginia|VCU Health - Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|VCU Health - Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University|VCU Health ? Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rebman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rebman works at
Dr. Rebman has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rebman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.